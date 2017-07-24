Jared Kushner: I Did Not Collude with Russia

Audio clip: Listen to audio clip.

Jared Kushner made comments after meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee about Russia on Monday. Kushner said, "Let me be very clear: I did not collude with Russia" and added that Donald Trump won because he had a better campaign.

FOX's Jared Halpern reports from Washington:

Jared Kushner had little to say to reporters before or after his nearly three hours long session with Senate Intelligence Committee investigators, but back at the White House had a short message:

(Kushner) "Let me be very clear, I did not collude with Russia, nor do I know anyone else on the campaign who did so."

Before answering questions at the Senate, Kushner released an 11 page statement, disclosing interactions with Russians previously left off a security clearance application. Kushner says was submitted prematurely.

Tomorrow Kushner meets with the House Intelligence Committee.

On Capitol Hill, Jared Halpern, FOX News.

READ KUSHNER'S FULL STATEMENTS BELOW:

"My name is Jared Kushner. I am senior advisor to President Donald J. Trump. When my father-in-law decided to run for president, I served his campaign the best I could, because I believe in him and his ability to improve the lives of all Americans.

And now, serving the President and the people of the United States, has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime. I am so grateful for the opportunity to work on important matters such as Middle East peace and reinvigorating America's innovative spirit.

Every day, I come to work with enthusiasm and excitement for what can be. I have not sought the spotlight. First in business, and now in public service, I have always focused on setting and achieving goals, and I left it to others to work on media and public perception.

Since the first questions were raised in March, I have been consistent in saying, I was eager to share any information I had. With the investigating bodies, and I've done so today. The record and documents I have voluntarily provided will show that all of my actions were proper and ocurred in the normal course of events of a very unique campaign.

Let me be very clear. I did not collude with Russia, nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so. I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds for my businesses. I have been fully transparent in providing all requested information.

Donald Trump had a better message and ran a smarter campaign and that is why he won. Suggesting otherwise, ridicules those who voted for him. It is an honor to work with President Trump and his administration as we take on the challenges that he was elected to face.

Creating jobs for American people, keeping America safe and eliminating barriers to achieving the American dream. Thank you very much, and I look forward to taking questions from the House committee tomorrow. Thank you."