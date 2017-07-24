HIV Epidemic Under Control in Africa – CDC

Audio clip: Listen to audio clip.

Global health officials say the nation with the highest prevalence of HIV now has the epidemic under control.

FOX's Eben Brown reports:

Swaziland, in Africa, once said to have the highest rate of HIV patients, now says they've cut infection rates in in half and is keeping people healthy by use of anti-retro-viral medications.

An assessment done between 2011 and 2016 shows the numbers of new infections falling off following new strategies for care by both the Swazi Health Ministry and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Those officials say the decrease is overall HIV prevalence allows them to target hotspot communities for increased interventions.

Eben Brown, FOX News.

Follow Eben Brown on Twitter: @FOXEbenBrown