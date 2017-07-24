U.S. Student Freed from China

    An American university student is free after being held for a week in China.

    FOX's Tonya J. Powers has the story:

    Guthrie McLean is out of a detention center in China where he'd spent a week after being arrested. He's accused of hurting a taxi driver who was roughing up his mother. A teacher who lives in China during a fare dispute.

    McLean, a student at the University of Montana, plans to return to the U.S. to resume his studies next month.

    Tonya J. Powers, FOX News.

