U.S. Student Freed from China
Audio clip:
An American university student is free after being held for a week in China.
FOX's Tonya J. Powers has the story:
Guthrie McLean is out of a detention center in China where he'd spent a week after being arrested. He's accused of hurting a taxi driver who was roughing up his mother. A teacher who lives in China during a fare dispute.
McLean, a student at the University of Montana, plans to return to the U.S. to resume his studies next month.
Tonya J. Powers, FOX News.
