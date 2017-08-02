I’ll Tell You What…Together Again

Audio clip: Listen to audio clip.

A communications breakdown.

Dana Perino, former White House Press Secretary, co-host of Fox News Channel's "The Five" and best-selling author of "And The Good News Is..." and Chris Stirewalt Fox News Politics Editor and host of "Power Play", run through the daily goings on in the world of politics.

Dana remarks "That was kind of a busy week", Chris replies "It's Wednesday!" in this edition of the I'll Tell You What podcast. This week they run through Gen. Kelly's first week as White House Chief of Staff, break down the new immigration policy and open the I'll Tell You What mailbag.

Plus, in a shocking turn Dana & Chris find common ground on country music.

