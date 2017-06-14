I’ll Tell You What…What Is Necessary Is To Condemn Hatred

Audio clip: Listen to audio clip.

On a day shattered by political violence...

Dana Perino, former White House Press Secretary, co-host of Fox News Channel's "The Five" and best-selling author of "And The Good News Is..." and Fox News Politics Editor Chris Stirewalt run through the daily goings on in the world of politics.

This week Dana & Chris dissect the horrific shooting at a congressional baseball practice, the reaction on social media and the current political climate.

LISTEN to "Perino & Stirewalt: I'll Tell You What":

