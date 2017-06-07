I’ll Tell You What…Comey is Coming

Audio clip: Listen to audio clip.

A preview of James Comey's opening statement sets the tone for what could be a monumental hearing.

Dana Perino, former White House Press Secretary, co-host of Fox News Channel's "The Five" and best-selling author of "And The Good News Is..." and Fox News Politics Editor Chris Stirewalt run through the daily goings on in the world of politics.

This week Dana & Chris preview former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Plus, would Chris ever take a job in the West Wing?

