I’ll Tell You What…Comey is Coming
Audio clip:
A preview of James Comey's opening statement sets the tone for what could be a monumental hearing.
Dana Perino, former White House Press Secretary, co-host of Fox News Channel's "The Five" and best-selling author of "And The Good News Is..." and Fox News Politics Editor Chris Stirewalt run through the daily goings on in the world of politics.
This week Dana & Chris preview former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Plus, would Chris ever take a job in the West Wing?
