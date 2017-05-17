I’ll Tell You What…A Very Special Counsel

Audio clip: Listen to audio clip.

A special counsel appointed for FBI/Russia investigation.

Dana Perino, former White House Press Secretary, co-host of Fox News Channel’s “The Five” and best-selling author of “And The Good News Is…” and Fox News Politics Editor Chris Stirewalt run through the daily goings on in the world of politics.

This week Dana and Chris discuss another week of bombshell developments surrounding the Trump White House. Including former FBI Director Robert Mueller being appointed Special Counsel looking into Russian intervention in the 2016 Presidential Election.

Plus, Dana answers the mailbag and Chris tests his knowledge of the Coast Guard.

LISTEN to “Perino & Stirewalt: I’ll Tell You What”:

Follow Dana Perino on Twitter: @DanaPerino and Facebook – Plus pick up Dana Perino’s latest book: “Let Me Tell You About Jasper”

Follow Chris Stirewalt on Twitter: @ChrisStirewalt and subscribe to his political news note: ‘FOX News Halftime Report’

Click HERE for more “Perino & Stirewalt: I’ll Tell You What”