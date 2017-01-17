I’ll Tell You What…Slobs Vs Snobs

Want each new episode of this podcast as soon as it’s out? SUBSCRIBE: CLICK HERE!

This week, America witnesses the end of the Obama Presidency and the beginning of the Trump Presidency.

Dana Perino, former White House Press Secretary, co-host of Fox News Channel’s “The Five”, and best-selling author of “And The Good News Is…” and Fox News Digital Politics Editor Chris Stirewalt also discuss the latest polling, comparing President-Elect Trump to Rodney Dangerfield’s character in Caddyshack and Dana’s visit to the PBR.

Plus, Dana asks Chris if he would eat the Filet-O-Fish from McDonald’s.

